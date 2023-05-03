Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Things continue to go perfectly to plan for Roy Hodgson and Crystal Palace.

Their exciting 4-3 win over West Ham at the weekend moved them to 40 points and all but secured them a club record 11th consecutive season in the Premier League.

That means the Eagles can start planning for the long term, but the main question will be whether Roy Hodgson decides to continue.

Palace have been in excellent form since Hodgson’s return and won four of his six games in charge - and the one defeat came when he made a number of changes to the side in a three-game week.

If things carry on in this manner, it will be hard to see him not being involved in some way at Selhurst Park.

The 75-year-old was asked in his news conference before the Everton match at Selhurst Park if he would be at the club past the end of the season, and he said: "I refuse on this occasion to make comments on what will happen with me at the end of May."

That is hardly surprising. As he acknowledges himself, he has been caught out by his past comments and returned to the game twice when it looked unlikely - first with Watford last season and now with Crystal Palace for a second stint.

Hodgson loves being around football and Palace are special to him as he went to watch them as a boy on the terraces.

In their current form, Palace could pick up a number of significant points before the end of the season - and that may make the decision for Hodgson to walk away even harder.