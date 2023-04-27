Who is the best player to have faced Bournemouth?

Kevin de Bruyne celebrates against BournemouthGetty Images

Tom Jordan, Back of the Net

Not the most surprising answer, however Kevin de Bruyne is the best player to play against us.

Having only been a Premier League outfit in recent times, we’ve only come up against the elite within the last decade, and Man City remain the only side we’ve never taken a point off in the top flight.

De Bruyne is a huge reason why. He has the lot, sensational passing range in particular, plus he generally dictates the pace of the game.

City have a wealth of talent but De Bruyne can control and win a game on his own - his class and intelligence with the ball is the best I’ve seen.

He'll go down as a Premier League great without doubt.

