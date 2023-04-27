Tom Jordan, Back of the Net, external

Not the most surprising answer, however Kevin de Bruyne is the best player to play against us.

Having only been a Premier League outfit in recent times, we’ve only come up against the elite within the last decade, and Man City remain the only side we’ve never taken a point off in the top flight.

De Bruyne is a huge reason why. He has the lot, sensational passing range in particular, plus he generally dictates the pace of the game.

City have a wealth of talent but De Bruyne can control and win a game on his own - his class and intelligence with the ball is the best I’ve seen.

He'll go down as a Premier League great without doubt.

Let us know the best player you have seen face Bournemouth

