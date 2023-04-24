Paris St-Germain are considering selling Neymar this summer - with Chelsea and at least one other Premier League club pondering a move for the 31-year-old Brazil striker. (Mirror), external

Juventus are planning a move for Kalidou Koulibaly, who is unhappy after just one season at Chelsea. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian), external

Mason Mount is a target for Liverpool, but Manchester City are also interested in trying to sign the midfielder, whose contract with the Blues runs out in summer 2024. (Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sport Germany), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have registered an interest in Valencia's 20-year-old United States defender Yunus Musah. (90Min), external

The Blues also have no interest in selling England Under-21 defender Levi Colwill this summer, despite interest from Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham. (Football Insider), external

Chelsea's players are excited by the prospect of former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino becoming their new manager. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

However, former Spain boss Luis Enrique is also out of the running for the Stamford Bridge job. (Fabrizio Romano), external

