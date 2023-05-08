Barcelona are confident of finalising a deal to sign Ilkay Gundogan when his Manchester City contract expires this summer. (90min), external

Joao Cancelo's agent has met Barcelona about a potential move to the Nou Camp on loan with an option to buy. The City defender is on a temporary deal at Bayern Munich. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Manchester City will look at a move for Bayern's 20-year-old Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who has been linked with Liverpool, if they miss out on bringing in England international Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. (Mirror), external

Finally, Bernardo Silva is top of Paris St-Germain's list of targets as they look to rebuild for next season. (Le10 Sport - in French), external

