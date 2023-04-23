Bournemouth 0-4 West Ham: What Moyes said

West Ham manager David Moyes, speaking to MOTD, says: "Probably one of our best weeks. We scored four in this game and the midweek game.

"I glad we set the tone early, we got a great start and it gave us something to hang onto.

"We got such a result from Arsenal and then to have the quarter-final was a big thing for us and the players took it into today's game and they could have taken fatigue into the game, but overall the team put in a very good performance.

"Pablo Fornals is such a great team player and he has been big part of how we have got through the levels. It will give him such huge confidence. I haven't seen the goal back but it's things people like to see."

On the Irons' recent form: "We look more clinical and Antonio got another goal today and Paqueta got a goal in open play. Overall we are really pleased and what we can build on. We certainly didn't start the season well so hopefully we can finish it well."