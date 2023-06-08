Marcus Alves, BBC Sport

Having played a prominent part as Brighton secured European football for the first time in their 122-year history, Alexis Mac Allister finished the last campaign with 12 goals in 40 matches.

It was the most prolific season of his career so far - and his father Carlos would have been proud.

During youth matches he would often yell from the stands for his son to "get into the box". Mac Allister hated it back then, but after hearing it so much he admits it has influenced his playing style.

Able to play in different roles ranging from defensive midfielder to operating behind the forwards, as well as central midfield, he will provide a breath of fresh air for Liverpool's midfield.

"A technically gifted player like him can adapt to any position. He will always have the qualities of a number 10 (attacking midfielder), but with his intelligence and versatility he's able to adjust to any task he's asked to," explained Cristian Zermatten, one of his earliest mentors.

"No matter where he plays, he will do it [in the style of] a number 10 because at the end of the day that's how he feels football."

And if you need further evidence of the new Liverpool man heeding his father's advice to get in the box, check out the two goals below.