Celtic agree fee for attacker Tilio - gossip
Celtic have agreed a fee with Melbourne City to sign Australia striker Marco Tilio, 21. (Daily Record), external
Celtic target Yang Hyun-Jun is frustrated as Gangwon refuse to sell the 21-year-old winger during their fight to avoid relegation. (Naver Sports via Scottish Sun, external)
Celtic are set to form a feeder club partnership with Austrian second-tier side Admira Wacker. (Herald), external
