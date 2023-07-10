Kieran Dowell wasted no time in contacting former Norwich City team-mate Todd Cantwell after Rangers showed an interest in signing him.

The 25-year-old midfielder - who says he can play "as an eight, as a 10, deeper, or wide right" - has joined the Ibrox side on a three-year deal after leaving the English Championship club.

"When I first got in touch with the manager, I was straight on the phone to Todd," Dowell said.

"He was raving about his time here, saying it’s something different and something he’s really enjoyed.

"The intensity up here will be one that I’ve not seen in the Championship and it’s the big reason why I wanted to come.

"If you don’t embrace the intensity you shouldn’t be in the game. I saw the last home of game of the season and the atmosphere was incredible."