Matheus Cunha's late penalty earned Wolves a 1-1 draw in Saturday's pre-season friendly against Scottish Premiership champions Celtic in Dublin.

Cunha converted from the spot in the 86th minute after goalkeeper Joe Hart had brought down Matt Doherty.

Striker Kyogo Furuhashi had given Celtic a sixth-minute lead following an error by Mario Lemina, after Reo Hatate had earlier struck the bar.

Wolves almost found themselves 2-0 down after just 10 minutes, but Furuhashi's lofted effort came back off the crossbar.

Julen Lopetegui's side missed chances of their own - Matheus Nunes sending a good opportunity over the bar, Lemina heading wide and goalscorer Cunha striking the post with an effort from a tight angle.

Wolves host Luton Town on Wednesday (19:30 BST kick-off) before completing their pre-season schedule when they welcome Rennes to Molineux on 5 August (13:00).