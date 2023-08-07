George Cummins, BBC Radio 5 Live

Neither.

I would not be worried if Spurs start slowly under Ange Postecoglou.

Celtic made their worst league start in 23 years under him. The statistics made for grim reading and it was a bad start. They lost a Champions League qualifier and exited the competition. They could not win away in the league and a heavy 4-0 defeat at home to Bayer Leverkusen followed in the Europa League.

However, the manager was confident results would come and they ended up winning the league that season.

Tottenham will not win the Premier League but there will be a transition period.

The football will be more free-flowing than under the previous three managers and the players will need time to gel, but I think Spurs fans will enjoy what they are about to see.