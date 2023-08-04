Chelsea and Manchester City are increasing their efforts to sign Crystal Palace's French winger Michael Olise amid confusion over a release clause in the Eagles deal. (Mirror), external

The Blues' hopes of swapping Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku for Juventus and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic in a player-plus-cash deal, are being hit by the Italian giants' demand of a £35m fee. (Fabrizio Romano, via Star), external

Aston Villa are willing to activate a release clause of about £25m for Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, while Chelsea are also considering making a move for him. (Mail), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's full gossip column