One player who did not feature for Liverpool in Monday's 4-4 draw against Greuther Furth was summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungary midfielder sustained an ankle injury in training during the Reds' training camp in Germany, but manager Jurgen Klopp played down the severity of the problem and says he will be involved in the upcoming trip to Singapore.

"He rolled his ankle slightly in training, really nothing. Everybody is super-positive about it, himself first," Klopp told the club website.

"If we would have today a Premier League game or whatever, he could play. So, we don’t take a risk and we will see what we will do with the Leicester game after travel (and) stuff like this.

"But for the Bayern game he will be ready, definitely."