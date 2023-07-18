Brighton's Kacper Kozlowski has rejoined Vitesse Arnhem on a season-long loan deal.

The midfielder spent last season with the Dutch club, making 30 appearances and helping them finish 10th in the Eredivisie.

The 19-year-old joined the Seagulls in January from Polish side Pogon Szczecin and has made one Premier League 2 appearance.

On the decision for Kozlowski to spend a second season on loan, Albion technical director David Weir said: "Kacper enjoyed a good season with Vitesse last season and it makes sense for him to continue his time there.

"This time around, he knows the club, the staff and the players, so there's that familiarity that can hopefully help him hit the ground running."