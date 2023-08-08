We asked where you think Everton will end up finishing this season.

Here are your thoughts:

Jake: We’ll finish 16th. It will be a slight improvement but, again, just relying on other teams being worse than us rather than actually being anything better. I think this is the least enthusiastic I’ve ever been about the start of a new season.

Gary: If Everton can finish the season safely with at least six or seven games to spare, I'd be happy with that. We can't be waiting until the last game again, my heart can't take it. A solid turn up in form to secure a top half or mid-table finish please.

Kevin: A club in financial crisis with a group of individuals but certainly not a team. After only avoiding relegation by being the fourth worst club in the league, for the last two years, this is the year they’ll lose their Premier League status. Players don’t want to go there. Expect to see them 10-12 points adrift at the foot of the table by December.

John: We need more strikers and a creative midfielder. Onana has not delivered, Gomes should never have been allowed to go, and under no circumstances should Demarai Gray be allowed to leave. I fear we are looking at another relegation fight again this year!

Mark: We are in deep trouble. We have made over £150m selling players in the last two years, yet we have no money to spend. The whole club, which I love, is dysfunctional from the very top down. The club does not deserve our fans. We will finish 15th-17th. Dyche has his little favourites who are not good enough, like Keane and Maupay. He won't give young players a chance.