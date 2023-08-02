Transfer news: City want Gvardiol deal done before Community Shield
- Published
Manchester City want to sign RB Leipzig's 21-year-old Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol before facing Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday. (Mail), external
City are also keen on Rennes and Belgium winger Jeremy Doku, 21, as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez. (Fabrizio Romano), external
Guardiola also sees Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise as an option to replace Mahrez and Eagles boss Roy Hodgson has said it will be difficult to keep the France Under-21 international this summer. (Athletic - subscription), external
Meanwhile, Liverpool are considering a move City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. (Independent), external
Bernardo Silva is desperate to join Barcelona, but the La Liga champions' financial situation makes a move for the attacking midfielder unlikely. (Sport - in Spanish), external
Finally, City winger Carlos Borges is close to joining Ajax in a deal worth £17m. (Athletic - subscription), external
