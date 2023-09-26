T﻿ransfer news: Blues offered Lukaku swap deal

Roma are keen to turn Romelu Lukaku's loan from Chelsea into a permanent deal and may offer England striker Tammy Abraham in part-exchange. (Calciomercatoweb - in Italian)

Defender Marc Cucurella is hoping to leave the Blues in January and has held talks with manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Sun)

Meanwhile, Chelsea have secretly parted company with Bruno Saltor, who joined as part of former manager Graham Potter's backroom staff and was a first-team coach under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Telegraph - subscription required)

