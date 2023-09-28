Former forward Carl Asaba tells BBC Radio Sheffield's Blades Heaven podcast how the Sheffield United players will have gone into hiding after Sunday's 8-0 thrashing at home to Newcastle: "This will have been the longest week of the players' lives. I remember when we played Sheffield Wednesday away and we didn't have a good result - whether it was losing by the odd goal or even a draw - you hid for a week. You were embarrassed and you were upset.

"In this city, football dictates so many lives. So with just a normal loss, people are depressed for a week.

"The players this week would have been in their shell. They would have been embarrassed to go to their car and be seen. It will have been a really, really hard week for the boys, and rightly so.

"That loss is not acceptable and they will know this. They will be devastated and itching to get out and say 'no, that is not us, don't think that is our level'.

"We would be going out to prove that this is just a blip and it is not us.

"They will be looking long and hard at themselves and what can be changed.

"The manager will be talking about making changes. He will have had hard words with the players. The players will have reviewed the match. It's inexcusable what has gone on."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds

And you can sign up to get Blades content sent to you here