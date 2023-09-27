Leicester going to Liverpool with 'winning mindset' - Iheanacho

Striker Kelechi Iheanacho says Leicester City will “fight until the last whistle" to to try upstage Liverpool at Anfield in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

The Nigeria international says if the Championship leaders were to beat their high-flying Premier League hosts, it would be a “massive moment” for a club that is rebuilding under Italian manager Enzo Maresca.

"Anfield is a really tough place to go. If we win it will be a big one for the group, the coaches and everyone at Leicester City," Iheanacho told BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast.

"I don’t know what they will come out with, if they will go strong or come out with changes, but we go there with the mindset to win the game.

"We are not going there just to look around and to just participate and say 'thank you'.

"No, we are going there to compete with them and to fight until the last whistle."

You can hear more preview material in the lead-up to the Foxes' cup tie at Liverpool by listening to BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast.