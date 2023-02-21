A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

Jesse Marsch is a nice guy. Everyone has said so. But are nice guys successful?

Leeds United's most recent successful manager - Marcelo Bielsa, a walking storm of expletives, complaining about the placement of power sockets - could never be described as a nice guy.

Inspirational, obsessive, demanding - but never simply nice.

It has gone badly wrong at Leeds. From the high water mark of finishing ninth, the mistakes made since - particularly at board level - have steered the club into a steep descent.

Michael Skubala is a nice guy. Everyone says so. And the performance at Everton on Saturday was the pallid display of a team on a meek trudge to the Championship.

This club is in chaos. What leadership there is left seems more concerned with tweets and proving people wrong than making the right choices.

Javi Gracia is a football obsessive known for 12-hour shifts at the training ground. He can be many things - but he can't be just a nice guy.

It's time for ruthless decisions made by sober characters. The club needs strong leadership because, as the phrase goes: nice guys finish last.