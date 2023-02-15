Brighton v Fulham: Pick of the stats

Brighton have faced Fulham more often without ever winning than they have any other opponent in the Premier League (five - D3 L2).

Fulham have won 10 Premier League games this season, with only Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham winning more. It's their most wins in a top-flight campaign since 2012-13 (11), and double the amount they won in their last Premier League season in 2020-21 (five).