Brighton v Fulham: Pick of the stats
- Published
Brighton have faced Fulham more often without ever winning than they have any other opponent in the Premier League (five - D3 L2).
Fulham have won 10 Premier League games this season, with only Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham winning more. It's their most wins in a top-flight campaign since 2012-13 (11), and double the amount they won in their last Premier League season in 2020-21 (five).
Brighton's Solly March has scored five goals in his last seven Premier League games, more than he had in his first 156 appearances in the competition (four). He's netting once every 263 minutes on average under Roberto De Zerbi, compared to once every 2,343 minutes under Chris Hughton and Graham Potter.