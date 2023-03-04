Four Rangers changes for Kilmarnock visit

Rangers manager Michael Beale makes four changes to the side that started last Sunday's League Cup final defeat by Celtic for the visit of Kilmarnock.

The entire midfield has been ripped out and replaced, with Ryan Jack, Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell coming in for Glen Kamara, John Lundstram and Malik Tillman, who drops out the squad altogether.

Antonio Colak replaces Alfredo Morelos up front, while Scotland centre-half John Souttar returns to a matchday squad for the first time since July.

