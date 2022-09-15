Club hero Ally McCoist has urged Uefa not to take action against Rangers for playing the national anthem at Ibrox - insisting dishing out a punishment for defying the governing body's directive would be "embarrassing". (talkSPORT via Daily Record, external)

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists he picked teenager Leon King over summer signing Ben Davies as a second-half substitute because he felt he was more ready to play against Napoli in the Champions League. (Football Scotland), external

Former Ibrox winger and BBC pundit Neil McCann has questioned why summer signing Ridvan Yilmaz isn't playing more for Rangers. (Football Scotland), external

Read the rest of Thursday's Scottish gossip.