Sevilla v Man City: Pick of the stats
This will be the second season Sevilla and Manchester City have met in major European competition - the Premier League side won home and away in the 2015-16 Champions League group stage.
City lost two of their three away games in last season’s group stage, after losing only one of their previous 13.
This will be City manager Pep Guardiola’s first meeting with Sevilla since March 2012 in La Liga when he was Barcelona boss. Guardiola has won just one of his past seven Champions League away games against Spanish sides - a 2-1 victory at Real Madrid in February 2020.