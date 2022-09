Chelsea manager Graham Potter wants to make a move for Tottenham and England star Harry Kane, 29, and is ready to offer Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, in exchange. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

France defender Benjamin Pavard considered leaving Bayern Munich this summer, with Chelsea, Manchester United, Paris St-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Juventus keen on a move for the 26-year-old. (Telefoot, via Standard), external

Christoph Freund, 45, who has been reported as the front-runner to take over as sporting director at Stamford Bridge, may now stay at RB Salzburg. (The Athletic), external

Manchester City are set to join Chelsea and Tottenham in the race to sign Inter Milan's Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, 27, next summer. (Star), external

