Tottenham 3-1 West Ham: The pick of the stats

Spurs’ Harry Kane has now assisted Son Heung-min 20 times in the Premier League; only Frank Lampard (24 to Didier Drogba) and David Silva (21 to Sergio Aguero) have assisted a single teammate more often in the competition's history.

West Ham have lost more Premier League London derbies than any other side (109), 25 of which have come against Spurs, only suffering more such defeats against Chelsea (27) and Arsenal (33).

Spurs are the first Premier League side to benefit from six own goals in a single season since Swansea City in 2013-14 (8), with Kurt Zouma scoring in his own net for the second time in the top flight, also doing so for Chelsea (v Sheffield United) in August 2019.