Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast, external

Villa's recent resurgence of form built on fast-paced flowing football came to a shuddering halt at London Stadium.

In what is in danger of becoming a regular occurrence against West Ham, they sat back and allowed Villa's creators Philippe Coutinho, Douglas Luiz and Jalen Ramsey to have possession of the ball in midfield.

But, as soon as they advanced into more dangerous areas, the physicality of the likes of Tomas Soucek, Kurt Zouma, Craig Dawson and influential skipper Declan Rice slammed the door shut. The Hammers were then able to break forward quickly with brutal efficiency.

The frustration was that, particularly at half-time, this looked like a game that was there for the taking. However, in all of Steven Gerrard's options on the bench it was clear to see there was a glaring lack of players with the physical strength to compete.

In his post-match interview, Gerrard picked out Rice as the profile of player we are missing - something we have been missing for the past four or five years. Options were considered in January but weren't deemed suitable.

Hopefully this defeat has once again highlighted the need to address this for next season, so we can not only compete against the likes of West Ham and Burnley but can also challenge the current top six, having a Plan B and C for when Plan A isn't working.