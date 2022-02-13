Leicester 2-2 West Ham - manager reaction

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers tells Match of the Day:

"It’s very deflating. We didn’t deserve it, I thought the players were excellent. There was a bit of anxiety at the beginning with the crowd and with recent results. A little anxiety can spread to the players.

"In the second part of the first half we started to get our feeling back into the game. We reinforced that at half-time, just to stay calm.

"The mantra of our team is about possession and moving the ball and arriving into the final third. I thought the players showed immense courage in the second half. I thought we were excellent in the second half. To not win the game is very disappointing.

"In time we will get back to our level, we are missing players and whatever else. We will get back to that level. But in the meantime we have to have this collective intensity to keep improving. That’s the thing that has been missing from our game consistently this year. We saw that today, especially in the second half.

"We haven’t been ruthless enough in these past three home games. We have dropped seven points from nine in really good positions.

"Today passion and everything was really good, it’s just unfortunate we couldn’t get the three points."