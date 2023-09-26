Ollie Kay, We Are Luton Town, external

While the media and fans of the Premier League quibble about how much the promoted sides should be spending, Luton Town fans saw the first full run out of Chiedozie Ogbene, who achieved his first 90 minutes in a the shirt against Wolves, following on from his energetic cameo against Fulham.

Chieo, who became a history-maker by becoming the first Africa-born player to represent the Republic of Ireland national team, is the perfect example that sometimes good scouting can trump throwing money around willy-nilly.

The Hatters have always had a proclivity of doing astute business in the free agent market, although Ross Barkley has not yet been able to show his best form because of injury.

Looking back at some of the previous free transfers Luton have plucked from the football pyramid...

Jordan Clark, from Accrington, who scored the goal in the play-off final, Amari'i Bell who has been ever present since joining from Blackburn Rovers. And Tom Lockyer from Charlton Athletic, who has been an absolute warrior at the back for.

After his fine performance against Wolves, which included four created chances, 92% pass accuracy as well as tracking back and mucking in defensively, Chieo left the pitch to raucous applause from those at the Kenny.

It looks like the recruitment team at Luton Town have again unearthed an absolute gem without a huge initial transfer outlay, to the dismay of all the fans who observe Premier League football from their sofas around the globe.