Ritchie rejects underdog tag for Scotland

Calum Macdonald, BBC Scotland in Marseille

Captain Jamie Ritchie believes Scotland are good enough to beat anyone in their World Cup pool and don't consider themselves underdogs for Sunday's meeting with defending champions South Africa.

"We've done well with an underdog tagline, but to be honest I don't think we need it," said Ritchie.

"Our motivation is completely internal. We have self-belief, we know that if we perform on the day we can beat anyone in this group.

"I fully believe that if we perform to our best we can win all the games in this group."

South Africa are currently ranked the second best team in the world and beat New Zealand by almost 30 points in their last outing, but Ritchie thinks there are areas where Scotland can get to them.

"We see that there's opportunity in certain things that they do, if we execute it, we should be able to exploit," he said. "It won't always be perfect but we back ourselves.

"This is why you play the game. These are the moments, when you're a kid, that you strive towards, it's important you enjoy them."