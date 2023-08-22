'Saints should fear absolutely no-one'

Mark Jardine, Misery Hunters podcast, external

On 25 July, St Mirren were a couple of minutes away from drawing against non-league opposition and exiting the League Cup at the group stage for a second season running. Step forward Toyosi Olusanya and that all now all feels like a distant memory.

Since that late July night in Fife, the Saints have added another four victories, culminating in this weekend’s cup battle with Motherwell. On this occasion, it was another Saint who stepped up for his first moment of real glory in the black and white.

Caolan Boyd-Munce showed flashes of ability but mostly patience in his first season with the Buddies, joining on a now-extended short-term deal towards the beginning of the calendar year. However, in a reshaped side and in the absence of club captain Mark O’Hara, the Northern Irishman had his moment in the spotlight and grasped it tightly.

Launching a booming drive into the top right hand corner of the away net, in front of those away fans, Boyd-Munce has a reasonable claim at this early point in proceedings for both a goal of the season nomination and a weekly starting spot.

Some of the post-match attention seems to have fallen on a Charles Dunne challenge and an unfortunate injury to Mika Biereth. The Motherwell man coming off second best in slippy conditions after Dunne had committed and taken the ball in a full-blooded challenge. Despite Stuart Kettlewell’s post match protestations and calls for anarchy in the streets, a perfect angle provided by Motherwell themselves in their match summary shows the truth of the matter.

A return to Easter Road, scene of a season-opening win for Stephen Robinson and his side, waits for the Saints in the quarter-final. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, the Saints have all the evidence needed to go into get another challenge fearing absolutely no-one.