Ex Southampton boss Dave Merrington has been telling BBC Radio Solent about his take on Ralph Hasenhuttl's departure: "It’s not a surprise. It’s such a thin line between success and failure. The fact they are in the bottom three probably forced the owners’ hands.

"Over the last four years, I don’t think Ralph every really found a consistent tactical shape the players were comfortable with. The tactics were constantly changing, sometimes too late in games. Players need to be comfortable and have belief in what they are doing, to do that you need consistency. I don’t think over that period of four years they have ever really had that.

"They have spent on young, promising players coming in, which is good. If you are bringing them in with the intention of putting them in the first team they have to come up to scratch. You need a balance between young players and experience. I think the fact we let Romeu go – maybe too quickly or soon – he had a partnership with Ward-Prowse. Maybe that should have been dismantled slowly.

"But I don't think we have the right balance of experience and young players at the moment or a shape the players feel comfortable with."

