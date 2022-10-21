I﻿t's too early to talk about relegation, but Leeds must start winning games against teams around them in the table according to former Premier League midfielder Leon Osman.

J﻿esse Marsch's side are above the bottom three on goal difference after extending their winless run to seven games with Thursday's defeat by Leicester - a game which Osman said fans would have expected to win.

He told the Football Daily Podcast: "They have come to Leicester who are bottom of the Premier League and who are out of form really themselves. And Leeds are giving the ball away so easily.

"It’s one thing to play the ball from the back and go through the lines and create chances and they did that at times, but they lacked a cutting edge at the top and kept giving the ball away at the back.

"It’s frustrating as a fan when you see that, you want to see the ball played at the other end of the field.

"Fulham is a massive game for Leeds. This little run and these games won’t decide who gets relegated. It is far too early in the season, but the pressure on the managers is huge.

"If you said Leeds hadn’t had any wins in seven but they had played Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, but they haven’t. They have played Brighton, Everton, Brentford, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Leicester. What happens when the top six teams come your way? It’s a tricky run to be on."

H﻿ear more reaction to Thursday's game on BBC Sounds