B﻿ournemouth interim boss Gary O'Neil has fond memories of Bournemouth's visit to Fulham in December, when the Championship frontrunners played out a high quality 1-1 draw.

S﻿peaking to BBC Radio Solent, O'Neil spoke about the creative opening goal from Dominic Solanke, which the Cherries scored straight from the kick-off after half-time and reflected upon the intervening 10 months.

"﻿It was a good game last year," he said. "Everyone was watching it and afterwards I had loads of messages about how high a level it was played at for a Championship game.

"﻿It obviously turned out that those two teams were the best in the division, but we've both moved on now and are in a slightly different place."

O﻿'Neil is wary of the multiple threats Fulham pose and believes that the Cottagers' well-defined style only makes them harder to play against.

"﻿Because they do what they do, they're very good at it," he said. "Just because you know how they will play doesn't mean it's easy to stop - otherwise they'd have to change it.

"﻿It will be a really tough game. They're a difficult side and it's always a tricky place to go."