'They are not easy to stop' - O'Neil anticipates tough Fulham trip
Bournemouth interim boss Gary O'Neil has fond memories of Bournemouth's visit to Fulham in December, when the Championship frontrunners played out a high quality 1-1 draw.
Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, O'Neil spoke about the creative opening goal from Dominic Solanke, which the Cherries scored straight from the kick-off after half-time and reflected upon the intervening 10 months.
"It was a good game last year," he said. "Everyone was watching it and afterwards I had loads of messages about how high a level it was played at for a Championship game.
"It obviously turned out that those two teams were the best in the division, but we've both moved on now and are in a slightly different place."
O'Neil is wary of the multiple threats Fulham pose and believes that the Cottagers' well-defined style only makes them harder to play against.
"Because they do what they do, they're very good at it," he said. "Just because you know how they will play doesn't mean it's easy to stop - otherwise they'd have to change it.
"It will be a really tough game. They're a difficult side and it's always a tricky place to go."