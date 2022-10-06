B﻿rendan Rodgers says an older and wiser James Maddison has brought about his stellar performances for Leicester.

M﻿addison scored two and made one as the Foxes dismantled neighbours Nottingham Forest on Monday and he is only beaten by Harry Kane for goal involvements by English players since the start of the 2021-22 season.

"﻿There's no doubt his maturity on and off the pitch has developed," said Rodgers. "He's now mid-20s and he's developing on the pitch and in his life.

"﻿He talks the game so well because he has a passion for it. He's a very respected voice within the squad."

M﻿addison's only cap for England came in October 2019 and he has not been called up since being pictured in a casino only a few days after leaving the squad through illness.

C﻿alls for his inclusion in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad have grown louder this week, with Rodgers saying he is a role model in the Leicester dressing room.

"﻿He's one for our younger players - a guy from the Midlands who has come through," added Rodgers.

"﻿He sees and calls the game really well and because of his personality he has no fear. ﻿He's a very important player for us."