Celtic 6-1 Hibernian: '﻿More to come from Forrest' - Postecoglou

James Forrest took his Celtic tally to 100 goals with his hat-trick against Hibs, with manager Ange Postecoglou saying: "He joins a pretty elite club.

"Your career is always defined by the things that last rather than money or accolades.

"It’s exactly why we wanted to keep him at the club. A successful squad is made of many parts and I knew James would be an important player for us over the year.

"He’s been chipping away at it and has made an impact every time he’s come on over the past few weeks. He was ready today and I know there’s more to come."