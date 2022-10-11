On squad fitness: "Kulusevski did a bit of training but he is not available tomorrow. Lucas Moura will be involved on the bench."

There is a chance that Kulusevski could play against Everton this weekend. Conte said that he is almost ready after receiving a positive MRI scan.

Conte said he spoke to doctors and they said Spurs could have 5% of risk if Kulusevski faced Frankfurt but it would be "stupid" to take that chance.

H﻿arry Kane has started the Premier League season very well but has not yet scored in the Champions League this season. Conte says that Kane is an important player, wants to "improve himself" and that he asks his players everyday to push themselves.

C﻿onte added: "I think Harry has started really well this season. We are working to continue to do well and improve. Harry can go to huge levels. He's so important for us. He is scoring in the Premier League, we need that in the Champions League."

O﻿n fixture congestion and rotating players: "It’s not simple and a difficult situation for all the teams and clubs. To play every three days is a big effort. We have to try and manage the situation in the best possible way. But at the same time you know you have to make rotations and at the same time you need to get results otherwise there is a lot of criticism. We have our fingers crossed to have all the players available."