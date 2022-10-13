M﻿ikael Lustig - a fans' favourite during his trophy-laden spell with Celtic - has announced his retirement from playing.

T﻿he AIK right-back, 35, will call time on a 20-year career early next month when the Swedish domestic season ends.

Sweden international L﻿ustig won eight league titles, four Scottish Cups and four League Cups during his seven-and-a-half years with Celtic.

H﻿is final game in the hoops was the 2019 Scottish Cup final win over Hearts as Celtic completed the treble treble.

L﻿ustig, capped 94 times, moved to Belgian side Gent that summer then returned home to AIK a year later.

T﻿he Swedish club confirmed his retirement, with Lustig saying: “It has been a great honour for me to play in AIK and I will remember this time in my life for a long time to come.

"Now we're running into the title, five games remain and the first is a derby on Sunday.”