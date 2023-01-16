We asked for your views after Sunday's north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Tottenham fans

Richard: Why does Conte insist on playing three central defenders when Tottenham have never played this system? Go back to 4-4-2 or 4-3-3.

Huw: There is clearly something wrong at Spurs. Another very poor display. Simply not good enough. Time to abandon three central defenders and bolster midfield. The next three games are crucial for Conte’s future. We seem to have gone backwards this season, with theoretically a stronger squad. Worrying for Spurs fans.

Simon: Yet another tedious, lousy first-half performance. Another shocking mistake from Lloris and the best Premier League goalies would have saved second goal as well. Europa League at best it would seem.

Daniel: Embarrassing. No effort or desire and something needs to change - for a long time I have said we need to stick with Conte but it is getting harder and harder to do so. The formation and style has yet again failed us but there is no change and it is pure failure on Conte's behalf by failing to correct the problems.

Arsenal fans

Woody: Tottenham simply couldn't keep up with us, we were superior in all departments, especially in goal, and in front of goal. Arteta was the drive behind Pep, now he is showing it himself on the touchline.

Andy: Mikel is doing a superb job. The players are hungry and grounded. The fans are connected. The team have such a great mental attitude and are a joy to watch.

Matt: It was the sweetest moment of a very sweet season so far. A long way to go and reinforcements needed, but delighted with that performance and result. Spared Kane breaking the record as well!

Ben: As a massive Gooner fan I'm not getting carried away - City can put a run together and overhaul us but if we invest in a couple of players with Premier League experience we could win the title. The squad is light so Edu and Arteta need to act quickly - Zaha from Palace could be a good start.