January transfer window hits from the past 20 years
- Published
Patrice Evra – (Monaco to Manchester United)
Year signed: 2006
Fee paid: £5.5m
Year left: 2014 (to Juventus)
Manchester United's chief executive at the time, David Gill, flew to Monaco to clinch the deal and he must be glad he did as the French defender went on to help United win five Premier League titles.
Evra made 379 appearances and as well as Premier League success, he helped the club win the Champions League in 2008, three League Cups and the Club World Cup.
Nemanja Vidic – (Spartak Moscow to Manchester United)
Year signed: 2006
Fee paid: £7m
Year left: 2014 (joined Inter Milan on free)
Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson told MUTV at the time of the deal: "Good defenders win you things." He wasn't wrong.
Vidic captained United to their historic 20th top-flight title in 2013 - his fifth at the club. Playing 300 games, the Serb also helped United win the Champions League in 2008, as well as three League Cups. He was also ever-present during a record-breaking run of 14 consecutive clean sheets in the 2008-09 Premier League season.
Year signed: 2020
Fee paid: £47m with add ons
Year left: Still at club
In Fernandes' first year at Manchester United, he scored 28 times in all competitions and also provided 17 assists, which meant his total goal involvement of 45 was better than any top flight player in that period.
That quality saw Fernandes win four Premier League Player of the Month awards in 2020 - the first man to take the accolade four times in a calendar year. Though his goalscoring has since slowed, the Portugal midfielder remains an important player in Erik ten Hag's side.
