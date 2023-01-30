Patrice Evra – (Monaco to Manchester United)

Year signed: 2006

Fee paid: £5.5m

Year left: 2014 (to Juventus)

Manchester United's chief executive at the time, David Gill, flew to Monaco to clinch the deal and he must be glad he did as the French defender went on to help United win five Premier League titles.

Evra made 379 appearances and as well as Premier League success, he helped the club win the Champions League in 2008, three League Cups and the Club World Cup.