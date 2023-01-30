Three Hibs players make Team of the Week after Dons demolition

Hibs were superb in all departments on Saturday against Aberdeen, and see three of their best performers named in Amy Irons' Team of the Week.

Josh Campbell scored a stunning hat-trick, in addition to two assists, and was a shoe-in.

Elie Youan was a constant threat with his skillful dribbling, and grabbed a deserved goal when he nodded home Joe Newell's corner.

Lee Johnson had to go into the game without what had been his first choice central defence, with Ryan Porteous sold to Watford and Rocky Bushiri ruled out through injury, but Manchester United loanee Will Fish was superb at the back, and also got himself on the scoresheet late on.