Man City's dual record-breakers
- Published
Erling Haaland has obliterated the record for the fastest player to score 20 Premier League goals in a season.
With his brace against Leeds, the Norway striker reached the mark in just 14 games, seven quicker than the previous record-holder Kevin Phillips.
14 games - Erling Haaland
21 games - Kevin Phillips
23 games - Andy Cole
26 games - Ruud van Nistelrooy, Tony Yeboah, Diego Costa
But he was not City's only record-breaker on their return to Premier League action...
Skip twitter post
150 - Ederson has won 150 of his 197 games in the Premier League, becoming the quickest player to reach 150 victories in the competition:— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 28, 2022
197 - Ederson
213 - Patrice Evra
215 - Kevin De Bruyne
216 - Fernandinho
217 - Petr Cech
Dominance. pic.twitter.com/b8B6EqK5h7
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post