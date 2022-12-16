Hearts v Kilmarnock: Team news

Hearts will be without Australia World Cup star Kye Rowles through suspension for their Scottish Premiership match at home to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Fellow Socceroos Cammy Devlin and Nathaniel Atkinson are in the squad after returning to Edinburgh this week, while Jorge Grant is available after a two-game suspension.

Peter Haring (concussion), Gary Mackay-Steven (foot) and Steven Humphrys (ankle) are still out, along with Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime who are battling their way back from long-term knee injuries.

Kilmarnock could have Scott Robinson in their squad for the first time since January.

The former Hearts player has recovered from a heel injury and could be named on the bench.

Calum Waters (hamstring) and Ben Chrisene (ankle) are not far away from comebacks while Derek McInnes will make late decisions on a couple of players who picked up knocks during the break.