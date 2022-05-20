Lage on Wolves' part in the title race, this season and summer targets

Katie Stafford, BBC Sport

Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before Wolves’ game with Liverpool on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

There are no new injuries ahead of the final game of the season.

On opponents Liverpool, he said: "It’s a pleasure to watch the way they play and how these two teams [Manchester City] are fighting until the end for the Championship."

He said it's "exciting" that Wolves get to play a part in the title race, describing it as "a pleasure".

Lage said he felt "mixed emotions" about this season, adding: "It’s been a good season but to be so close to European football, it’s frustrating."

On strengthening the squad in the summer, he said: "We need two or three players to increase the quality in this squad. I’ve been preparing since the end of February, imagining what players we need to be better and if we need replacements, who, so that we’re ready."

He added that talks with Romain Saiss on the future of his career at the club are ongoing.

