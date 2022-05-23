Does a season that steadily improved, bringing promise and many encouraging moments have to be deemed a total failure?

Missing out on a top-four spot - to Tottenham of all teams - on the last day will have many Arsenal fans feeling failure is the only appropriate word. But some fine performances towards the end of the season had the Gunners in the driving seat until the miserable loss against Newcastle.

Is it too easy to forget that? Are there reasons to be cheerful? Arsenal haven't finished in the top four since 2016 and Mikel Arteta's young side have undoubtedly made progress.

Eddie Nketiah, Mohamed Elneny and striker Alexandre Lacazette could all sign new deals. Are they worth keeping? Is the talent there already?

Is Arsenal's squad simply not good enough for a top-four placing? What needs to change? Have your say