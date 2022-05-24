Natalie Bromley, No Nay Never, external

Rating: 1/10. It’s been a long old struggle and has not been pretty to watch. Woeful tactics, ineffective performances and inadequate transfer windows. Poor on every level. It has been coming for a couple of seasons now, but it still hurt when it happened. The one goes to "Super Mike Jackson", who gave us hope and pride in the final eight games. A season rescuer.

Best performance: Nick Pope against everyone. That man should wear that England number one shirt and perhaps he’ll now get his chance.

Player of the season: Probably Pope, but I would give a special mention to James Tarkowski, whose leadership in place of the injured Ben Mee proved vital. Another leader and another player who I hope now gets his England chance.

Player whose time is up: Wout Weghorst. Turns out he wasn't a superior Chris Wood after all.

Opposition player you'd love at your team: This is a tough one, as we need upgrades in most positions. But I would love Kieran Trippier and Danny Ings back. They just get us as a club and a town and still keep a close bond with the fans.

Happy with your manager? Sure, if we had one… All joking aside, I have no problem with Sean Dyche going even though the gamble didn't play off. I was getting to the stage where I couldn't bear to watch one more game under Dyche. The man rightly takes his place as one of our greatest-ever managers, and I am hugely grateful for the last decade. But that time in our history was up and it was time to move on.

One learning to take into next season: Burnley can be proud of its history but also look to the future at the same time. We need an image overhaul, a move away from the gritty spirit and defend-for-your-lives football we have become famous for, and understand that you can still be a community club playing 2022 football. Embrace technology, work with the media, encourage new ideas. Don’t fear those things. And, perhaps, have a shot on target.

Do you agree with Natalie? Let us know here