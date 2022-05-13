Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Bruno Lage has recovered from Covid-19 and has been speaking in person to the media before Wolves’ game with Norwich on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Lage says the same players are available for selection as faced Manchester City on Wednesday.

He really missed being on the touchline for the previous two games: “It’s good to be back. I have had no symptoms and I wanted to be part of the action for two very special games. The feeling was not the same.”

On finishing the season in the right way: “Since the end of February, we have not been happy with what we have done. We need to end the season with the right image that we have had throughout the season.”

He is anticipating a hectic summer at Molineux: “It will be a busy period but everyone wants the best for the club. Some players will go, for sure, and if we want to continue at this level we need to rebuild a strong team. We have more than one solution for each position.”

On facing Norwich: “We have played them twice, drawn and lost. They are already preparing for next season and will come with everything to finish the season with a good image. It’s about us knowing how to play against them and to also give a good image.”

Follow Friday's Premier League news conferences