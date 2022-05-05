Chelsea v Wolves: What does the form show?
The last two Premier League games between Chelsea and Wolves have finished goalless – the Blues have never had three consecutive 0-0 draws against an opponent in their league history.
Wolves are winless in their last eight away league games against Chelsea (D3 L5), since a 2-1 win in March 1979. Wolves have also failed to score in six of these eight visits to Stamford Bridge.
Just 44% of Chelsea’s Premier League points this season have come in home games (29/66), with only Watford (32%) and Brighton (36%) winning a lower share at home this term. As it stands, this would be the first time in the Blues’ history where they’ve won more away points than home in consecutive seasons.
Wolves have lost four of their last six Premier League games in London (W2), as many as they had in their previous 20 top-flight visits to the capital (W8 D8).