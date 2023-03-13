Rangers striker's contract situation 'different' - gossip

Alfredo Morelos' contract "situation is slightly different" to Rangers' other soon to be out of contract players, says manager Michael Beale. (Express), external

Beale has hinted Morelos is close to leaving Rangers amid reports the forward has agreed a pre-contract with Sevilla. (Sun), external

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray is proud of the effort of his players in Sunday's 3-0 Scottish Cup loss to Rangers. (Courier - subscription required), external

Nnamdi Ofoborh, who has not played since joining Rangers in 2021 because of a heart issue says "all the mistreatment of the last two years will come out" after detailing the process of his recovery on social media. (Sun), external

Dutch great Frank Rijkaard believes former Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be the next Netherlands manager. (Sun), external