Robson has found a 'system that suits' Dons - McCann

Sportscene pundit Neil McCann was waxing lyrical about the "winning formula" Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has instilled at the club.

The Dons picked up another three points at home on Saturday against Kilmarnock, which lifts them up to third in the Scottish Premiership.

"Aberdeen are clearly doing a lot of work structurally," the former Scotland international said.

"I think the system suits them. We have seen various examples in the division this year where teams have gone to a certain formation and it has worked Stephen Robinson, Stuart Kettlewell and now Barry Robson at Aberdeen.

"They've got a formula that works, they're winning games and that's where the confidence comes from but there needs to be an understanding between a group of players, and it's working.

"When you've got two guys up top banging in the goals, [Miovski and Duk] it gives a bit of extra security, it gives you a solid platform, so it's all going well for Barry."