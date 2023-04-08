Aberdeen 2-0 Kilmarnock: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Derek McInnes was the Aberdeen manager when they last won five league games on the spin at the start of the 2015 season.

In those days European football was a regular thing for Aberdeen, but this season's charge for third has come out of the blue since Robson stepped in to replace Jim Goodwin with the club in disarray in January.

Now they have all the momentum and have overcome what was at one stage an 11-point gap to Hearts. Robson's coaching and leadership have been key, as have assured centre-backs Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock.

It's now a third clean sheet in a row for the first time since December 2020, and they largely stood up to Kilmarnock's aerial ability in the box. The combination of Clarkson's flair in midfield and the potent pair of Duk and Miovski gives them firepower few other teams in the league possess.

There is still plenty of room for improvement and a third-place finish is far from assured, but it has been some salvage job from Robson and co.